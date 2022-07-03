News and Notes from Around Gamecock Athletics

First off hardware retailers are missing a huge NIL opportunity with Aliyah Boston. The ads write themselves, her trophy case just keeps expanding and needed fortification. Boston, "When I need the right lumbar...etc." Come on Ace. Boston picked up yet another award last month when she won the Honda Cup. The Honda Cup goes to the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year. Some priors winners include Katie Ledecky, Missy Franklin, Breanna Stewart, current Russian prisoner facing phony charges Brittany Griner, Cheryl Miller, Jackie Joyner, and one Dawn Staley.

Last month associate head coach Lisa Boyer and assistant coaches Fred Chmiel and Jolette Law all received raises from the Board of Trustees. Dawn Staley also brought Mary Wooley, who left Carolina after 2020 for an on-court assistant position at Villanova, back to the staff as director of recruiting and strategy and added Tracy Murphy as assistant director of operations.

Ariana Moore moved into the director of basketball operations position following the departure of Cynthia Jordan, who was named an assistant coach at Florida. Dianne Palmer is now the special assistant to Dawn Staley.

It was announced that the annual UConn game will be played in Connecticut on Sunday, February 5, 2023. South Carolina and Oregon also announced a home and home series to begin this season. No further details on where the teams will play this upcoming season or when.

South Carolina's top point guard target for 2023, Milaysia Fulwiley from Keenan, took an unofficial visit last week. I think the Gamecocks will be tough to beat for the hometown product.