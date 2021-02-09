News, notes and numbers from Gamecocks' new roster release
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer announced the Gamecocks' new spring roster on Tuesday afternoon, officially putting the first iteration of his program out into the world.
Below we go into the news, notes, and jersey number info that we gleaned from the new roster.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news