In fact, NFL Network Draft Analyst Ben Fennell Tweeted this week that the Gamecocks' rising junior is a "serious contender" to be the top cornerback taken in next year's draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft is still three weeks away, but some are already looking ahead to the 2021 cycle where South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn will surely make some noise.

A former four-star prospect, Horn has started for the Gamecocks from essentially the moment he arrived on campus, first as a nickelback as a freshman and then as a cornerback last season.



He's collected 59 tackles, including six tackles-for-loss and three sacks, and has 17 pass breakups.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Horn is still looking for his elusive first career interception but a deeper dive into the numbers shows that teams simply don't complete many passes on the talented corner.

According to PFF, Horn has played 1,426 defensive snaps in his two-year career at South Carolina with opponents targeting his receiver just 100 times for 57 completions. Horn has allowed just two touchdowns in his career, according to PFF.

“His lack of interceptions and things like that, it’s frustrating to him," defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said, "[but] like I tell him all the time, you look at the tape, look at the targets, when people are throwing the football to him, there’s not a lot of catches on him.”

Just a rising junior, Horn will have a decision to make after this season, but if he has the year he's capable of, then expect him to get plenty of NFL Draft buzz this time next year.

Until then, several former South Carolina players are expected to be drafted in this year's draft. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is an expected first-round pick while wide receiver Bryan Edwards and defensive end D.J. Wonnum will also get selected at some point.

Running backs Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster and punter Joseph Charlton could also get picked.