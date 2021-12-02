Nick Emmanwori did a bit of everything for the Irmo Yellow Jackets during his senior season.

The 6-foot-4 defender contributed by running down ball carriers, breaking up passes, creating turnovers, and rushing the passer.

His production was undeniable. Irmo's staff marked Emmanwori down for 232 total tackles, 4 sacks, and 8 forced fumbles. He even chipped in a couple touchdowns on offense as a receiver.

"He was in on everything we did. He was our horse and we rode him on defense. We asked a lot of him. What a great career. He'll go down in Irmo history," Irmo head coach Aaron Brand told GamecockCentral.com.