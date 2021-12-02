Nick Emmanwori a 'unicorn' prospect for Gamecocks
Nick Emmanwori did a bit of everything for the Irmo Yellow Jackets during his senior season.
The 6-foot-4 defender contributed by running down ball carriers, breaking up passes, creating turnovers, and rushing the passer.
His production was undeniable. Irmo's staff marked Emmanwori down for 232 total tackles, 4 sacks, and 8 forced fumbles. He even chipped in a couple touchdowns on offense as a receiver.
"He was in on everything we did. He was our horse and we rode him on defense. We asked a lot of him. What a great career. He'll go down in Irmo history," Irmo head coach Aaron Brand told GamecockCentral.com.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news