Nick Emmanwori excited about future as a Gamecock

The four-star prospect made the short trip down the road to spend 48 hours on the University of South Carolina campus and while there got a better sense of what his time as a Gamecock student-athlete will look like.

Irmo (South Carolina) defensive commitment Nick Emmanwori came into January still having his official visit to Columbia to use, and he saved it until this weekend.

Speaking with GamecockCentral.com on Sunday following the visit, Emmanwori came away feeling comfortable and secure with the journey on which he's about to embark.

"The atmosphere in the building, you could tell everyone there has the same goals for the program," Emmanwori said. "The coaches are really invested into this and want the program to succeed."

There was plenty of face-to-face interaction time over the weekend with Emmanwori and his future coaches, including Shane Beamer, Clayton White, and Torrian Gray.

"They're really excited for me and can't wait for me to get up there and see what I can do," the four-star prospect said. "That's the main message they relay."

He also met some future teammates while in town.

Said Emmanwori: "I saw all the prospects and some of the freshmen who already moved in."

The former Irmo Yellow Jacket standout, who tallied over 200 tackles as a high school senior, is planning on enrolling at South Carolina in June.

The Gamecock staff is eyeing him as a jumbo safety, according to what Emmanwori heard during the visit.