One season in the program, and off to the NFL.

Former South Carolina offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo is heading to the NFL after the Denver Broncos drafted him in the 7th round, making him the 256th pick overall, the second-to-last selection of the draft.

Garigulo transferred to South Carolina after spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Yale, even earning the honor of being the sole team captain for the Bulldogs in his final season. He transferred down to Columbia and immediately earned a spot on the offensive line, and was a mainstay of consistency.

In a year where the offensive line struggled both with injuries and performance, Gagriulo managed to stay healthy the entire way and started all 12 games for the Gamecocks, spending time at center and both guard spots.

This is the second year in a row an interior offensive lineman off Shane Beamer’s team has earned a Saturday selection in the NFL Draft after guard Jovaughn Gwyn went to the Atlanta Falcons in the seventh round last April.

Gargiulo was not teammates with him at South Carolina, but he will join former Gamecock Nate Adkins on the Broncos.

