Nick Muse drafted in the 7th round by the Vikings

Nick Muse is set to start his NFL career.

The South Carolina tight end had to wait until the 7th round before being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings to officially join the professional ranks.

Muse will enter the NFL after gaining valuable experience in his first and only year in offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield's pro-style system, Muse should be able to use that to his advantage in his attempt to crack an NFL roster. He was known as a willing, effective blocker with pass-catching ability and the ability to gain yards after the catch. He will be bringing that profile to the NFL after five seasons in Columbia.