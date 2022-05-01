Nick Muse drafted in the 7th round by the Vikings
Nick Muse is set to start his NFL career.
The South Carolina tight end had to wait until the 7th round before being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings to officially join the professional ranks.
Muse will enter the NFL after gaining valuable experience in his first and only year in offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield's pro-style system, Muse should be able to use that to his advantage in his attempt to crack an NFL roster. He was known as a willing, effective blocker with pass-catching ability and the ability to gain yards after the catch. He will be bringing that profile to the NFL after five seasons in Columbia.
Recapping South Carolina career
Muse began his South Carolina career in 2019, transferring to Columbia after a standout two-year career at William & Mary at the FCS level. He parlayed a third-team all-conference selection as a sophomore with the Tribe into immediate contributions in his first season with the Gamecocks as a junior.
He started 10 games as a senior, earning honorable mention All-SEC honors from Pro Football Focus. Muse then returned for a fifth season as a "super senior."
In his final season, Muse was a preseason All-SEC selection and was a mainstay in Satterfield's system. He amassed 67 receptions for 805 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons with the Gamecocks. That was part of a total 101 receptions for 1,303 yards and five touchdowns during his five-year college career.