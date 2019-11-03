SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks will be without one of their starting tight ends and potentially a starting wide receiver for the rest of the year.

Nick Muse will be out the rest of the season after tearing his ACL against Vanderbilt and Josh Vann will be out for the rest of the regular season after breaking his hand.

Muse left in the first half of Saturday's win over Vanderbilt and could be seen with a big brace on his knee after being attended to by the training staff.

Muse is the team's fifth-leading receiver with 17 catches for 158 yards this season.

The team's third-leading receiver, Josh Vann, will miss the rest of the regular season, and he didn't rule out Vann coming back potentially for a bowl game.

Vann didn't play the majority of the second half Saturday with that broken hand. This season, the sophomore's played in all nine games and has 19 catches for 171 yards. Jaylen Nichols (ankle) is also out this week.

Muschamp also said Saturday night they expect to get Rico Dowdle and Dylan Wonnum back next week for the Appalachian State game.

Both will practice Tuesday along with Damani Staley and potentially Keir Thomas, who's miss the start of the season dealing with an ankle infection. Brad Johnson, who was dealing with a groin injury, should also return to practice as well.

For Johnson and Thomas, they'd still be able to retain their redshirt after this season.

“I think there’s a chance we get Keir Thomas back," Will Muschamp said. "I talked with Clint (Haggard) today and we’re going to try and move forward to see if he can’t practice with us Tuesday.”

Jahmar Brown (shoulder) and Tavien Feaster (groin) have been banged up to a degree but Muschamp said he expects both back soon, as early as this week.

He also said they expect Shi Smith back as well after the receiver didn't play Saturday in the Gamecocks' 24-7 win over Vanderbilt nursing a tweaked hamstring.

The Gamecocks host the Mountaineers at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 Saturday.