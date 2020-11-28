He has a few options—stay and play one more year, declare for the NFL Draft or look for other opportunities in the transfer portal—and has already starting talking through his opportunities.

The Gamecocks’ season is coming to an end, and with it comes decision time for Muse.

When Nick Muse jogged out to midfield for his senior day festivities, he didn’t know whether or not this would be his last go-round at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“It’s definitely on my mind. I’ve talked to some people. I’m not going to get into it but I’ve talked to people about whether to go or leave,” Muse said Saturday. “If coach (Bobby) Bentley comes back I’ll definitely be back. That’s one thing. It depends.”

It seems Bentley, the current tight ends coach and one of Muse’s main recruiters when he was transferring from William and Mary, being back is a huge selling point for Muse’s return.

The Gamecocks are in the middle of a coaching change and Bentley could be retained by the new head coach, which would go a long way toward Muse coming back for his repeat senior season.

They have one more game this year, Dec. 5 at Kentucky, and after that it’ll be crunch time to hire a head coach and ultimately have Muse make his decision.

Right now, though, he’s not too worried about coming to a conclusion with so many variables left unsolved.

“It’s late in the year. Whatever happens, happens. I don’t know when I’ll make it, but I’m not worried about it,” Muse said. “I think I did my part today. Hopefully I come back or leave. I don’t know. That’s for another day.”

Muse has been a big piece of the Gamecocks’ passing attack this year and is coming off a career game Saturday against Georgia, catching eight passes for 131 yards, including catching his first-career touchdown pass from Luke Doty.

It was Muse’s first touchdown in 47 career receptions.

“It was a good feeling. Usually I joke with people that I try to get to the 20 (yard line) and tell coach Bentley to take me out because I’m allergic to the touchdown,” Muse said. “It was a good feeling. It was the perfect play call. I think they got mixed up with who they had. Luke trusted me, threw it to me and I had open space.”

After Saturday Muse is second on the team in terms of receptions (30) and yards (425), behind only Shi Smith (54 receptions for 605 yards).

Despite the good game, though, Muse is disappointed his team couldn’t win.

“We didn’t get a win so whatever I did wasn’t good enough. You can call it whatever you want. It wasn’t even one of my best games,” he said. “I got targeted, but at the end of the day I like it when Kevin comes off my butt and scores.”

It’s been a long road for Muse—who started at a FCS school, transferred out and had to battle back from a torn ACL last season—but he’s playing a lot better as of late.

He’s impressing his interim head coach with his performances as well.

“I can’t say enough about Nick Muse and the way he played,” Mike Bobo said. “Nick Muse is made of the right stuff. He’s what you want as a Gamecock. It’s important to him. It shows in his play."