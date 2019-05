SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

About a week after the first group entered the NCAA Transfer portal, one more Gamecock made his way into it today.

Nick Neville entered it and will officially transfer from the program after this season.

Neville came to South Carolina from San Jac and struggled in his only season in Columbia, hitting .127 in 32 games with 19 starts.

He joins Quinntin Perez and Jacob English as Gamecocks in the portal currently.