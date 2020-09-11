PerfectGame released its initial top 300 draft prospects with three current players and six South Carolina commits making the list as well.

College baseball is starting back up across the country with group work and scrimmages amping up at colleges in the SEC and the rest of the nation, which means it's time to start looking at where the Gamecocks sit in draft rankings.

Three players on the current roster made the list, paced by Brannon Jordan as the No. 154 prospect for the 2021 draft.

The right-hander will be in the mix for the Gamecocks' Friday night role after a stellar start to the 2020 season where he went 2-0 in four starts with a 1.71 ERA and a .104 batting average against. He'd walk nine to 32 strikeouts.

Andy Peters checks in at No. 217 overall after giving up six earned runs in three appearances last season coming off Tommy John surgery.

The other current player to make the top 300 is newcomer CJ Weins, who played last season at Wabash Valley where he was one of the best junior college pitchers in the country.

The other six players with South Carolina ties are all committed to the Gamecocks with six of the 14-man recruiting class ranked in the top 300.

Junior college pitcher Hunter Parks is the only in the top 100, coming in at No. 91 and is considered one of the best junior college players in the class.

Shortstop Michael Braswell comes in at No. 102 followed by outfielder Thad Ector at 190.

Infielder Cooper Kinney also cracks the list at 241. In-state commitments round out the top 300 with right-hander Aidan Hunter at 290 and catcher Cole Messina at 299.

PerfectGame considers South Carolina's 2021 recruiting class No. 15 nationally.

South Carolina also hauled in a top 10 recruiting class this year while bringing back almost all of their talent from last season.