A few notable seniors Saturday will participate in the Gamecocks' senior day activities, while a handful will not.

There are nine Gamecocks who will participate in senior day festivities, most notably Sadarius Hutcherson, Shi Smith, Nick Muse, Keir Thomas and Parker White.

Slade Carroll, Chandler Farrell, Christian Kinsley and Adam Prentice all will participate as well.

With those nine walking, that means there are a handful of seniors who will not participate, leaving a door open to potentially return next season.

Aaron Sterling, who's been a starter for three seasons at defensive end and dealing with a knee injury, will not walk.

Linebackers Damani Staley and Sherrod Greene won't participate either. Greene's been out since week one with a hip injury.

Starting defensive tackle Jabari Ellis won't walk for senior day along with Collin Hill and Jaylan Foster. Spencer Eason-Riddle, who is rehabbing from an ACL tear, also will not participate.

The NCAA has said this year will not count against a players' eligibility, which means a senior is able to return for one final year next year, if he chooses to.

No juniors are participating.

South Carolina takes on Georgia at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with senior day festivities prior to that.