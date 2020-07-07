There was a chance Noah Campbell was selected in this year's MLB Draft. He wasn't, but that doesn't mean he's not going pro.

Campbell, who just finished his junior season in Columbia, has signed a pro deal with the Milwaukee Brewers with the deal becoming final Tuesday night.

Campbell had an up-and-down career at South Carolina. After a solid freshman season, he struggled as a sophomore before starting his junior year really well, slashing .256/.370/.410 with a homer and 10 RBI before things were shutdown due to COVID-19.

The Gamecocks had one current player get selected in the draft with Carmen Mlodzinski going No. 31 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After that, Graham Lawson and TJ Shook have signed professional contracts with the Cubs and Brewers, respectively.

The Gamecocks are not expected to have Dallas Beaver or Bryant Bowen back next season as well.