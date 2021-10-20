Noland talks whirlwind week, preparing for A&M

His phone ringing off the hook or buzzing with countless text messages is the norm now for the graduate assistant turned quarterback in the midst of a unique and once-in-a-lifetime moment.

When Zeb Noland walked into the media room for the first time in over a month—again South Carolina’s starting quarterback—he was hanging up the phone after another phone call.

“I got to pick and choose who I talk to. I spend a lot of time up here,” Noland said, almost allowing a smile to form. “I have friends I really care about and those guys are going to be in my wedding one day and have to pick up for them. If anyone’s out there and I miss your text or call I’m sorry. It’s kind of hard.”

Noland is fresh off coming off the bench and leading the Gamecocks to a 21-20 win over Vanderbilt last week and will take the reigns of the offense with starter Luke Doty out for the rest of the season.

Noland, whose story is a well-documented one, and a stretch even sometimes he can’t believe at times.

After going from GA to coach, a hand injury kept him out of games and Noland played backup to Luke Doty until the fourth quarter against Vanderbilt.

He’s still in disbelief at times and taking it all in stride, likely thankful his phone plan doesn’t charge by the text or phone call.

“I mean, it’s hard to keep up with your family and friends because your phone is blowing up,” he said. “I just tune it out and shut it out because I’m trying to focus. One thing North Dakota State pushed in my head when I first got there and being around some of the seniors was go 1-0 in your daily duties. That’s my only goal.”

It’ll be Noland leading the Gamecock offense in desperate need of a spark into College Station this weekend to face No. 17 Texas A&M, a game ESPN’s FPI gives South Carolina a 10.6 percent chance to win.

Noland is no stranger to quick turnarounds in situations like that, coming off the bench in a game to Iowa then turning around seven days later to go 25-for-36 and throw for 360 yards, two scores and a pick in a near upset of Oklahoma.

“It’s what I’ve done my whole career, and it’s the blunt truth. I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “Just know and do your job. That’s what it comes down to.”

Shane Beamer joked there will be shows or a Disney movie made about Noland and his story soon, but for the quarterback he’s not worried about much of that.

He’s more focused on winning, less for him—he wasn’t even supposed to be in this situation—but for some of the seniors on both sides of the ball whose careers are close to being over.

“I told the team Tuesday before practice: let’s stack good days and tune out all the noise, whether it’s good or bad. That’s how I see it,” Noland said.

“We’re only guaranteed five more opportunities, and there’s a lot of old seniors on this group playing really well. I want to play real good for Jaylan foster because he plays his tail off. Brad Johnson Plays his tail off. Jabari plays his tail off. Those guys are old. They’re only guaranteed five games. Go out there and give everything you got and enjoy it.”