Noland to start at A&M

Head coach Shane Beamer announced Sunday night that Noland, who came off the bench last night to lead the Gamecocks to a 21-20 win over Vanderbilt, will start against the Aggies.

Zeb Noland will be back under center this Saturday when the Gamecocks travel to Texas A&M.

Noland started Carolina's first three games, wins over Eastern Illinois and East Carolina and a loss to Georgia, with Luke Doty relieving Noland in that Georgia game and then starting the next four games.

Doty's availability for the Texas A&M game is considered "iffy" according to Beamer after the sophomore last night reinjured the same sprained foot that kept him from playing in the first two games of the season.

The Gamecocks trailed Vanderbilt 20-14 Saturday night when Noland took the reins of the offense with 75 yards to the end zone, 96 seconds left and no timeouts.

The graduate assistant turned super senior quarterback calmly led the Gamecocks down the field, completing 5-of-8 passes for 75 yards including a nine-yard strike to Xavier Leggete that would be the game-winner.

Doty isn't the only Gamecock currently banged up.

Jahmar Brown did not play against Vanderbilt due to a shoulder sprain. He is improving but questionable for A&M. Jaylin Dickerson is "iffy" with an ankle sprain.

Eric Douglas, Kevin Harris, ZaQuandre White and MarShawn Lloyd are all also dealing with minor ankle sprains but are expected back this week.

Beamer is optimistic that Dylan Wonnum will be back this week after he missed the Vandy game with a back injury.

The Gamecocks and Aggies square off at 7:30 p.m. ET this upcoming Saturday in College Station on the SEC Network.