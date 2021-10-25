 GamecockCentral - Noland to undergo minor procedure
Noland to undergo minor procedure

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Quarterback Zeb Noland will undergo a minor surgical procedure Tuesday morning (Oct. 26) for a meniscus tear in his right knee, South Carolina announced Monday.

He is expected to be available for the Florida game on Nov. 6.

South Carolina Athletics
