Noland to undergo minor procedure
Quarterback Zeb Noland will undergo a minor surgical procedure Tuesday morning (Oct. 26) for a meniscus tear in his right knee, South Carolina announced Monday.
He is expected to be available for the Florida game on Nov. 6.
