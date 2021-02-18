Greensboro (North Carolina) Northwest Guilford's Xavier Simmons has been one of the targets from a key state in the 2022 class that Shane Beamer has engaged with since taking the head post at South Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has had his offer from Gamecock football renewed in conversations with multiple staffers, and has also received a closer look at things in Columbia via a virtual visit.

What's the latest on Simmons? He spoke with GamecockCentral.com this week to break it down.