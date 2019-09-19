News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-19 05:33:11 -0500') }} football Edit

North Carolina's Keeshawn Silver breaks down Gamecock football visit

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Rocky Mount (North Carolina) defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver was among the talented group of visitors inside Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday as the South Carolina Gamecocks took on Alabama.

The junior defender spoke with GamecockCentral.com afterwards to give his thoughts on the trip.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}