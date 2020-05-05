News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-05 12:19:56 -0500') }} football Edit

North Carolina speedster talks Gamecocks offer

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Durham (N.C.) Southern High class of 2021 running back Jaylen Wright committed to Tennessee in late March but that hasn't stopped schools from continuing to recruit the speedster.

New South Carolina running backs coach Des Kitchings, already familiar with Wright from his many years at N.C. State extended an offer to Wright shortly after landing the Gamecocks gig.

Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!

Jaylen Wright is one of the fastest prospects in the country.
Jaylen Wright is one of the fastest prospects in the country. (Photo cred: @jayyw5 on Twitter)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}