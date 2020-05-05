Durham (N.C.) Southern High class of 2021 running back Jaylen Wright committed to Tennessee in late March but that hasn't stopped schools from continuing to recruit the speedster.

New South Carolina running backs coach Des Kitchings, already familiar with Wright from his many years at N.C. State extended an offer to Wright shortly after landing the Gamecocks gig.

Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!