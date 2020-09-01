@GamecockCentral

"It was a hot day, a very physical day," said head coach Will Muschamp after the two-hour workout. "We got good redzone work, short-yardage goal line. We got some good live work."

The South Carolina football team returned to the practice fields in full pads on a humid Tuesday morning in Columbia. It marked the 10th practice of fall camp.

The team focused on special teams work later in the practice on Tuesday.

"We had some special teams (work) late in practice," noted Coach Muschamp. "It will come up where we've got to cover a kick late in the game. We've got to be able to return a kick late in the game. It's one-third of the game, so that's why we strategically put some of the special teams late in practice to make sure our guys understand the importance of taking advantage of the vertical field position of the games."

Under new special teams coordinator Kyle Krantz, the Gamecocks are getting closer to identifying their top return specialists.

"Jaycee (Horn) and Jammie (Robinson) right now as punt returners," said Coach Muschamp. "We're still working through kickoff return and will continue to narrow that down as we go, but right now, Jammie and Jaycee are by far the two best punt returners."

The Gamecocks are scheduled to practice again on Wednesday morning.

