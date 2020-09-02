@GamecockCentral

The South Carolina football team was back on the practice fields on a hot and muggy Wednesday morning as the Gamecocks continue preparations for the September 26 season opener against the Tennessee Volunteers. Wednesday's practice in shells was number 11 of fall camp.

Head coach Will Muschamp continues to stress the importance of being able to stay mentally focused throughout the practice sessions.

"When we get fatigued, it hasn't always been good, and that's frustrating," noted the Gamecocks' head coach. "That's kind of the situation that we're in. It's been a little different camp as far as that's concerned. But we've got to continue to push through and continue to build more mental toughness."