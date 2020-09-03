@GamecockCentral

From South Carolina media relations

The South Carolina football team practiced again on Thursday morning in shells as they work towards the September 26 season opener against the Tennessee Volunteers. Thursday's practice was number 12 of fall camp.

"We had good one-minute work again," said head coach Will Muschamp following the workout. "We're trying to present as many situations to our players that we can. (We had) a lot of special teams work and a lot of good looks on punt today. We're really looking forward to an opportunity to lift tomorrow, meet with the team and walk-thru and go through some things mentally."

Coach Muschamp is trying to give the team an idea of what a regular game week will look like.

"We treated this like a game week," Coach Muschamp said. "Not necessarily getting ready for an opponent, but we had like a normal Tuesday practice, a normal Wednesday-type of practice, a normal Thursday practice, then tomorrow will be a walk-thru, then an awesome opportunity to get into Williams-Brice Stadium for a 7:30 kick, which on September 26 will be the time we kick off.

"Next week we'll treat as another game-week situation and we'll have a noon kick since our second ball game is at noon," continued Coach Muschamp. "We've tried to have a three-day practice routine, which is normally what we have during the season, and then a game day on Saturday."

Coach Muschamp has some things he would like to see in Saturday's scrimmage.

"It's the second scrimmage - we need some guys to take another step forward," admitted the Gamecocks' head coach.

"The coaches are going to be off (the field). We'll treat it like a true game-day operation, meaning we will have a true pre-game, just like we would have on September 26. We're going to have a lot of 'move the ball' because the coaches need to get off the field and let the players play. We're also going to have a one-minute before half situation, very similar to what we did when we were in Knoxville last year and had a 75-yard touchdown drive," Muschamp said.

"We'll have an overtime situation. We'll go to the locker room at halftime and go over how we do halftime adjustments. We'll have another one-minute period to win the game where we need a touchdown. So again, we're trying to expose our players to as many situations as we can."

