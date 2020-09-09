@GamecockCentral

The South Carolina football team enjoyed an overcast and relatively cool morning on the practice fields Wednesday as they continued their preseason camp work.

The team was dressed in shells for the two-hour workout.

"Unfortunately, the weather didn't cooperate," said a smiling Will Muschamp following the practice session. "We needed it to be hot and it wasn't, but I'm sure tomorrow and Saturday we'll get some more heat and that's what we need to have our guys continue to mentally push through it."