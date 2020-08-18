@GamecockCentral

The University of South Carolina 2020 football team took to the practice fields Tuesday morning for their first official practice of the preseason camp.

The team was dressed in helmets and shorts on a warm and humid day in Columbia.

"It was good to be back on the grass," said head coach Will Muschamp following the workout. "The opportunity to be on the field in July and August helped, as we're further along installation-wise than we normally would be on the first day. We have a long way to go to improve and get better."