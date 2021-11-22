NOW: Garnet Trust Live Chat with ZaQuandre White

GamecockCentral.com is the exclusive host for this virtual NIL event with running back ZaQuandre White, presented by Garnet Trust.

The Garnet Trust is the first and only company in the South Carolina market - and the state itself - created to effectively capture the wealth of NIL opportunities for South Carolina student-athletes.

Visit GarnetTrust.com to get involved https://garnettrust.com/. The event will be conducted in a virtual meet and greet format and will be carried exclusively on GamecockCentral.com and its social channels.

South Carolina athletics fans will have a chance to view a video interview with White, and can also ask questions for him to answer during the 30-minute session.