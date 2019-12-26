O'Donnell Fortune excited to sign, ready to enroll
Sumter (S.C.) class of 2020 three-star cornerback O'Donnell Fortune capped off his senior season this past week by competing in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and is now set to enroll at South Carolina in January.
"It really is (an honor)," Fortune said of the Shrine Bowl. "It feels great getting to see new competition our here and making me work better."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news