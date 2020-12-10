South Carolina athlete commit O'Mega Blake already had the advantage of a strong reference for the type of person that new head coach Shane Beamer is.

Blake's current coach at South Pointe, DeVonte Holloman, played at South Carolina when Beamer was an assistant coach, so Holloman had already told Blake what to expect from the Gamecocks' new head man.

Earlier this week, Blake got the chance to talk with Beamer himself for the first time.