"It feels good, because I've made my decision, all the stress is off my shoulders," Blake said. "I can go into this senior season even more focused and make things happen. I've been up there a lot. I like the way the coaching staff treats me. I love the atmosphere and that's just somewhere that I feel like I fit. It's close, so my family will have an opportunity to come and see my play. And I can make an immediate impact. It's just somewhere I've always wanted to play growing up. Plus it's the SEC."

On Monday, Blake made it official, when he committed to South Carolina exactly two weeks after originally landing the offer.

Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe class of 2021 three-star ATH O'Mega Blake knew when he landed a scholarship offer from South Carolina a couple of weeks ago that it likely wouldn't be long before he accepted it.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound Blake chooses the Gamecocks over fellow finalists Louisville and Virginia Tech but had collected over 30 offers, including tenders from Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, N.C. State, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Virginia.

Blake was recruited to South Carolina by new wide receivers coach Joe Cox and also received plenty of attention from head coach Will Muschamp. Cox is former teammates with Blake's current head coach, former Gamecock DeVonte Holloman.

"Me and Coach Cox, we talk daily, every day, and we've just been building that relationship since Day 1," Blake said. "That just means a lot. (Cox and Holloman have) got a little background. They know each other, they're friends. I was already aware of who he was before I actually met him."

Blake has also liked the message from Muschamp.

"He's a great guy. He keeps everything 100," Blake said. "He just makes me feel like I'm home whenever I'm there. He just makes sure I'm straight."

Blake has starred at quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back and special teams for South Pointe and is listed as an "athlete" in the Rivals rankings.

He joins the Carolina commit list as an athlete as well but is expected to start his college career at wide receiver.

"First off, Coach Muschamp likes me on both sides, but Joe Cox wants me strictly at receiver, so I'm going to assume it's just receiver."

Blake joins a long list of South Pointe standouts who chose the Gamecocks including his current head coachDeVoHolloman, Stephon Gilmore and Jadeveon Clowney.

"I grew up watching them. I just want to be able to go and break records and even do something that they haven't done and just make South Carolina great again."

Rivals.com considers Blake the No. 11 prospect in the state for 2021.

Blake is the 11th commitment to Carolina's 2021 class and the fourth pledge in the last eight days after ATH/DB Jayden Johnson committed last Month, OL Jordan Davis went public last Wednesday and OL JonDarius Morgan committed earlier today.

"South Carolina fans, get ready, because we're coming," Blake said. "Spurs Up!"