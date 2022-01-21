Offensive returners who could play an even bigger role in 2022

Even with a handful of newcomers coming in, here's a look at a few of those returners who had good 2021 seasons with the potential to take a step forward this year as well with some Pro Football Focus numbers included.,

The Gamecocks are losing a few playmakers but have momentum offensively with the additions enrolling in Spencer Rattler, Austin Stogner and other offensive pieces in the recruiting class and transfer portal.

South Carolina's offense had an up and down 2021 but ended the season on a high note with a prolific performance in a bowl game against border rival North Carolina.

Jaheim Bell, tight end

Bell was the highest-grade offensive player on the team in 2021 and should continue to have a very pertinent role in the Gamecocks’ offense next year. Bell finished with an 85.4 offensive grade with 354 of his 488 yards coming after the catch.

He moved around a good bit, taking snaps at tight end, out wide and the slot while generating a good bit of explosive plays in his first full collegiate season. He’d force 13 missed tackles, best among receivers, and quarterbacks had a 121.7 rating when targeting him.

The Gamecocks have snaps to go around from a skill position perspective and Bell’s numbers indicate he’ll be a big factor next season. He will need to continue to improve on his pass blocking, which was grade-wise his biggest weak link next season.

Juju McDowell, running back

McDowell came into a crowded running back room and chiseled out a role as a freshman with a 76.7 overall grade and averaging 4.3 yards per attempt on 49 rushes.

He’d pop off six rushes of 10 or more yards with 11 missed tackles forced and 136 of his yards coming after contact (2.78 yards after contact per rush). He was also relatively efficient in the pass game with 12 receptions as well.

With ZaQuandre White and Kevin Harris moving on to the NFL, McDowell could certainly see his role expand next season.

Trae Kenion, tight end

Kenion didn’t play as much as some of the other guys on this list but made an impact when out there. He’d end his season with 201 snaps and four targets, hauling in all four for 49 yards and a score.

He didn’t have but four yards after the catch, but brought in every single target lobbed his way. He was also a very solid blocker when asked to as well this season. With Nick Muse and Keveon Mullins no longer on the roster, Kenion could have a role in that tight end room with Bell and Austin Stogner.

Josh Vann, wide receiver

Vann is coming off a career year and opted to return for 2022 instead of going into the draft. He’d end his season with a 72 overall grade with 43 receptions on 71 targets, averaging 15.8 yards per reception.

His average depth of target of 16.7 yards is the best among players with more than one target and he ended with 198 yards after the catch. He needs to be better in terms of forcing misses (just three) but quarterbacks had a 98.2 rating when targeting him.

South Carolina needs more consistency from its receiver position and Vann’s return should give them that.

Jakai Moore, offensive tackle

South Carolina’s offensive line struggled in 2021 but Moore’s 69 overall grade is the best among regular linemen last season.

Moore logged 249 snaps and was great in the run game (84.2 grade) but struggled in pass protection. He’d allow eight pressures and commit four penalties, all at left tackle. He’s a piece the Gamecocks should feel optimistic about moving forward but he’ll need to continue improving as the offseason goes along.