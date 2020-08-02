August 1 marked the first day that schools around the country could deliver official written offers to class of 2021 prospects which meant a flood of South Carolina commits and targets received those from the Gamecocks on Saturday.

Even though South Carolina already has 15 commits to its 2021 class, all of the offers that led to those commitments, and any other offer from any other school, were all technically "verbal offers" up until this point in the recruiting calendar.

Many of those South Carolina commits and targets posted their official graphic offers on Twitter.

Below is a look at what the official offer from South Carolina looks like this year via cornerback target Javon Bullard on Twitter.