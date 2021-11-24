Officially a sellout

All 77,559 tickets for the Nov. 27 game between South Carolina (6-5, 3-5 SEC) and Clemson (8-3, 6-2 ACC) have been distributed.

The University of South Carolina athletics ticket office has announced Saturday night's Palmetto Bowl showdown between the Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers has been sold out.

It's the second sellout of the season at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, joining the Carolina - Kentucky game.

Game time is set for 7:30 pm ET and the contest will be televised on SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb in the booth and Alyssa Lang on the sidelines.

The Tigers hold a 71-42-4 advantage in the series that dates back to 1896, including a 52-32-3 edge when playing in Columbia.

The teams did not play in the 2020 season, the first year the two schools have not met on the gridiron since 1908.

FROM USC MEDIA RELATIONS