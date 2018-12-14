Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-14 08:07:36 -0600') }} football Edit

OL Jakai Moore previews his decision, breaks down his finalists

Qrj9xx0d9ozjjdm0cpll
Jakai Moore
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

The stage is set for offensive lineman Jakai Moore to announce his decision. On Monday at 3pm, the Nokesville (Va.) Patriot star will choose between Penn State and South Carolina. Moore broke down ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}