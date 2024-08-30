Advertisement

in other news

Everything You Need To Know From Shane Beamer's Tuesday Presser: ODU

Everything You Need To Know From Shane Beamer's Tuesday Presser: ODU

As the South Carolina Gamecocks approach their 2024 season opener against Old Dominion.

 • Caleb Alexander
Professional Gamecocks: WNBA and MLB

Professional Gamecocks: WNBA and MLB

Stats and highlights from former Gamecocks in the WNBA and MLB.

 • Stephen Anderson
What Will 'Hockey Shifts' Mean For South Carolina's Defensive Line?

What Will 'Hockey Shifts' Mean For South Carolina's Defensive Line?

On South Carolina's defensive line depth, and what it could mean in terms of substituting.

 • Alan Cole
Shane Beamer Media Availability Live Updates (Old Dominion Week)

Shane Beamer Media Availability Live Updates (Old Dominion Week)

Hearing from Shane Beamer to preview week one.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Alan Cole
6 Backups with Starting Potential

6 Backups with Starting Potential

Carolina’s depth will play a crucial role in 2024.

Premium content
 • Perry McCarty

in other news

Everything You Need To Know From Shane Beamer's Tuesday Presser: ODU

Everything You Need To Know From Shane Beamer's Tuesday Presser: ODU

As the South Carolina Gamecocks approach their 2024 season opener against Old Dominion.

 • Caleb Alexander
Professional Gamecocks: WNBA and MLB

Professional Gamecocks: WNBA and MLB

Stats and highlights from former Gamecocks in the WNBA and MLB.

 • Stephen Anderson
What Will 'Hockey Shifts' Mean For South Carolina's Defensive Line?

What Will 'Hockey Shifts' Mean For South Carolina's Defensive Line?

On South Carolina's defensive line depth, and what it could mean in terms of substituting.

 • Alan Cole
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Aug 30, 2024
Old Dominion: Final Preview, Best/Worst Case Scenario, Prediction
Default Avatar
Alan Cole  •  GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Alan__Cole
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement