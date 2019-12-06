Will Muschamp and two members of his coaching staff made a key stop on the recruiting trail on Thursday night, meeting with running back commitment Marshawn Lloyd.

The five-star back, who made his pledge to Gamecock football back on Memorial Day, has had three of the country's top four programs continue to make overtures to him.

Lloyd, who projects to enroll early in January, spoke on Friday with GamecockCentral.com to recap the in-home visit with Muschamp and company, discuss how he's handled the interest from other schools, and what lies ahead as he prepares for college football.

