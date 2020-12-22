Nicholas Singleton is ranked by Rivals.com as one of the country's best at his position, checking in at number 122 nationally in the latest Rivals250.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pounder, who stars at Governor Mifflin in Shillington, Pennsylvania, has ties to Columbia and eyes on the program under new head coach Shane Beamer.

Singleton spoke with GamecockCentral.com and gave the latest on his contact with the staff, his family dynamic, and interest in the school.