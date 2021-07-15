One-on-one: AJ Lawson talks draft process

Before his workout, Lawson spoke with GamecockCentral about the draft process and some of his emotions with the draft two weeks away.

The former Gamecock guard now going through the NBA draft process has seen himself go from earning a reserve spot to the G-League Elite combine and playing well enough there for a NBA Combine invitation and since has worked out for close to 10 teams with another scheduled for Thursday with the Orlando Magic before the July 29 draft.

GC: Take us through the process so far, how do you feel like it's going?

AJL: “The process has been amazing so far. I feel like I got to play in front of scouts and let them see I can play in the NBA system and style and not the way from college. That’s one thing the scouts are really raving about. Every opportunity I’m getting I feel like I’m taking advantage of. That’s great right now. The process itself, I’m loving it. I’m having fun. It’s me sticking to the grind every time I go to work.”

Also see: Latest on the presidential search and on the recruiting trail

GC: What's been the most eye-opening part of it?

AJL: “Just finally going through the workouts. I had never gone to any workouts ever in the three years I’ve declared. The workouts for NBA teams, competing against all the guys. I had the chance to go to the G-League combine and League combine I feel like I’ve gotten to go through everything. I’m going to use my opportunities and make the best out of them.”

GC: You had a really strong showing at the G-League Elite combine leading to a NBA Combine invite. What about your performance stood out, and what were the emotions like earning the combine invite?

AJL: “I wasn’t even invited to the G-League camp at first. I was a reserve. Me being a reserve, I knew if I got the chance I had to go in there guns blazing and come out as hard as I can. Someone dropped out or couldn’t come so I got the invite. So on the flight to Chicago I was so happy I got the invite and got a chance to show myself. When I came in, I had a chip on my shoulder and came ready to play.

I gave it all I can do and ended up having some of the best combine scores in certain things; like top five in certain areas. That was amazing. Just playing with other guys, I felt comfortable out there. I was confident in my abilities and the work I put in.

I finally got the call up the last day. We had two games and after the second game they told me, ‘You guys are leaving tomorrow so pack your bags.’ I was kind of packing. I wasn’t packing too much hoping I was going to get the call up. I got a knock at the door and told me I got the call up. I remember calling my parents, thanking God.”

Also see: Big 2023 hoops target breaks down South Carolina unofficial

GC: In the video of you finding out, you locked yourself out of your room? Did it really matter in that moment?

AJL: "The whole time I was going downstairs to get a new key I was on the phone with my parents saying, ‘I got invited up to the Combine!’ I was just so excited I didn’t even care about the door being locked up."

GC: As someone who probably dreamt of getting an invite his whole life, what were the emotions of being at the Combine like?

AJL: “It was definitely surreal. I was definitely blessed because I wasn’t supposed to be in that position. I went from not even making it to the G-League Elite to being a reserve and making my way to the combine and earning my way up, all that work I put in to get to that moment was paying off. It felt amazing.

Being at the combine was a dream of almost every kid playing basketball trying to get to the top. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid. When I finally heard I made it to the combine it was a dream almost. But I knew they was still work that needed to be done. I had to lock in and get ready for the next day.”

GC: Did you get star struck with some of the NBA coaches and executives there?

AJL: “Just coaches you watch on TV. I saw Doc Rivers and I saw almost every coach and it’s like, ‘Man, I’m really here.’ In my head I’m thinking I’m about to be a NBA player. I just have to get used to it. I wasn’t star struck but I was happy to see them, see all the coaches in the same area knowing they’re watching my game and evaluating me. I had to come with my best efforts.”

GC: What have scouts said they like about your game?

AJL: “They like how I’ve been defending well, playing in transition. They like how I’ve been rebounding the ball, how I’ve been knocking down my shot during the combine and workouts. That’s a plus for me. I think they like my play making ability as well. I’m coming off the pick and roll and showing I can make plays on the ball. off the ball I can show I can cut in and make certain movements they maybe haven’t focused on but now they can see up close and personal.”

GC: You've gone on a bunch of different workouts since then, what have those been like?

AJL: “These workouts, a lot are similar. You’re going to do one-on-one, three-on-three, shooting drills where they see how many you can make out of 100. Most of them, I feel like I’ve been playing pretty consistent. Especially after the combine, all those workouts I feel like I’m doing pretty well. My first workout was an eye-opener. I feel like I didn’t do bad, I feel like I did well, but I wasn’t used to it.

All the workouts I feel like I’ve been doing well. I’m shooting the ball well, playing hard, showing my energy and defending well. Me being consistent so far during workouts coming off the hot campaign after the combine I’ve showcased myself really well.”

Also see: Looking at some offensive talent from football camp last month

GC: Has there been a moment yet where you've had to take a step back and almost pinch yourself?

AJL: “Definitely going to come day of the draft. Like it’s really hear. I think I’m going to see my family on draft day too so it’ll be a surreal moment…I don’t have any draft plans really. I think I’m going to watch it with my family. They’ve been with me since day one.”

Over the next two weeks, what are you trying to really showcase during workouts in front of scouts?

AJL: “I feel like right now I’m making sure my shot’s consistent. If my shot is consistent it’ll help me even more. My shot’s been falling lately so that’s good. I want to show at 6-foot-7 I can handle the ball and make plays and show I’m a combo guard. I know I can defend, I know I can rebound the ball and want to show I can be a combo guard and make plays on and off the ball.”

GC: What would it mean for you to be drafted or sign a NBA deal?

AJL: “It would mean the world. I put in all this work. i feel like I’ve been an underdog, overlooked and to be in that moment when it happens I’ll be blessed, give my parents a big hug and that whole night won’t sleep. I’ll be thinking about all the work I put in, thanking people who helped me get through this journey. I just know I’m going to be blessed and can’t wait for it to happen.”