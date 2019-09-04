News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 09:08:29 -0500') }} football Edit

One-on-one with University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball.

GamecockCentral.com recently sat down for an exclusive interview with the president of the University of South Carolina, Bob Caslen.

In the wide-ranging conversation, Caslen covered a number of topics with us. They included a look back at his own football career as a center at West Point, how he will spend his game days at Williams-Brice Stadium, how he analyzes the game of football when he watches, and his vision for athletics success at the university.

GamecockCentral.com subscribers can read the complete interview below.

