The Gamecocks got a little bit of good news and a little bit of bad this week with the Coronavirus.

After original opting out of the season before training camp, South Carolina offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes called the coaching staff this week and decided to opt back in and play this season.

"He called and said he missed us," Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show.

For Rhodes, he came back on campus this week and went through his COVID testing and will spend the next few weeks getting caught up and back in football shape to try and make an impact this season.

Rhodes started last season at guard and his return could offer the Gamecocks a lot of flexibility up front to plug him in there once ready and move some other pieces around.

The bad news is two wide receivers—OrTre Smith and Randrecous Davis—have opted out and will not play this season.

Muschamp also said the Gamecocks had four positives in this week's round of testing, which encompasses every person in the operations building.

Smith missed the bulk of the last two seasons dealing with a subluxed knee, playing in eight games and catching just 12 passes for a little under 100 yards.

Randrecous Davis is oft-injured, and has 12 catches for 123 yards in three seasons.

South Carolina had one other opt out this season with Mark Fox also opting to not play this season due to Coronavirus concerns.