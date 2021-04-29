Dorchester (S.C) Woodland class of 2024 offensive tackle Kam Pringle isn't even finished with his freshman year yet and he's already working on a major offer list of schools.

South Carolina, Georgia, Arizona State, Memphis and Arizona State are the five programs that have already offered a scholarship to Pringle, who checked in at 6-foot-6 1/4, 300 pounds at the Rivals Atlanta Camp on Sunday.