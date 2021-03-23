Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth class of 2022 four-star tight end Oscar Delp, ranked the No. 1 tight end in the country, is ready to take some visits.

With the NCAA's recruiting dead period expected to end after May 31, Delp is locking in some of his official visit dates, and he Tweeted on Tuesday that he's set to be in Columbia to see the Gamecocks on the weekend of June 25.

Earlier this week the 6-foot-5, 220-pounder set an official visit with Georgia for the weekend of June 4.

Those two programs are thought to be major players for Delp who cut his list to 13 schools last month.

The Gamecocks made the cut along with Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Southern Cal and Stanford.

When head coach Shane Beamer and tight ends coach Erik Kimrey landed on campus, Delp instantly became a key target for the garnet and black.

"It's awesome; I'm loving the new coaching staff so far," Delp said last month. "I have a really good relationship with Coach Beamer and Coach Kimrey. I talk with them all the time. We've done a couple of Zoom calls, just my parents and all them, just them showing me everything they have and everything they have to offer. I grew up a big Gamecock fan, so it's really crazy and it's a dream to have an opportunity to be able to play on the field that I grew up going to games watching. It's crazy."

When Delp ultimately makes a decision, he'll have several factors he has to weigh in order to make the best decision for him. While he says that it will be a combination of things ranging from emotions to a more business-like approach, he admits that relationships and tight-end use will be a couple of key factors.

Delp is ranked the No. 89 overall prospect in the country and No. 9 prospect in Georgia.