Kam Pringle, SC's Top-Ranked 2024 Recruit, Has Bigger Goals Ahead
The first Rivals 250 for the 2024 class was released earlier this week and 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle Kam Pringle out of Woodland High in Dorchester, S.C. found himself in elite company.P...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news