SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

Ian Jenkins has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving the program this summer.

Jenkins leaves after his redshirt freshman season and will have three years of eligibility left. He was draft eligible this year and did not get selected after this season.

He'd sit out his freshman season battling injuries but had an up-and-down year in 2019.

In his first really healthy season as a Gamecock, Jenkins hit .188/.235/.453 with five homers in 26 games (14 starts).

Jenkins was a top 500 prospect coming out with the 2017 class and was drafted in the 40th round that year by the Cincinnati Reds.

The Gamecocks have already had five transfers this season dating back to the end of April with Logan Chapman entering the portal near the end of the season.

After the season Quinntin Perez, Jacob English, Nick Neville and Jordan Holladay have all entered as well.