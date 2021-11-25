Palmetto Clash Special, featuring former Gamecocks QB Steve Taneyhill





As we get you geared up for the big game on Saturday, who better to hear from than former South Carolina quarterback Steve Taneyhill who told Gamecock Central that he'll be leading the "Game-Cocks" chant prior to the game at Williams-Brice.

Taneyhill set numerous records during his four seasons of playing quarterback for the Gamecocks (1992-95) and complied 8,555 yards passing and 61 touchdown passes. But perhaps what he's known best for is after beating Clemson in 1992 and ending a four-game losing streak to the Tigers, the then freshman quarterback pretended to sign his name on the Tiger Paw, before being captured in one of the most iconic photos in Gamecocks history.

Hear Taneyhill relive that day and season while also sharing his thoughts on Jason Brown, this year's team, and the rivalry as a whole.