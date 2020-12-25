Needing immediate help in the secondary for 2021, new head coach Shane Beamer turned to the Palmetto State in landing the first scholarship commitment of his South Carolina tenure.

Georgia Military College class of 2021 defensive back Isaiah Norris flipped his commitment from Middle Tennessee State to South Carolina on Friday afternoon.

An Anderson, S.C. native, Norris graduated from T.L. Hanna before spending a season at the New Mexico Military Institute and then transferring to Georgia Military.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder also held offers from Tennessee and Washington.

Norris is South Carolina's second defensive back commit from GMC, joining Marcellas Dial, who signed with the Gamecocks earlier this month.