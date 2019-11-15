While many may simply see a so-called late-bloomer maturing into his massive frame, Columbia (S.C.) A.C. Flora big-man Patrick Iriel's father sees a kid who has worked his tail off to get to where he is now.

"It's just been a long, dedicated focus from him," James Iriel said Wednesday. "He decided what he wanted to do four years ago and we've just been, fortunately, able to support him and the coaches and the AAU programs have been really supportive of him to help him accomplish his goals."