The lobby at Westin-Vendome Hotel has enough to remind you where you are. Fancy, elaborate mosaics dot the ground. Detailed light fixtures every few feet and accompanying art from landmarks around Paris are scattered across the spacious area. Windows on either side reveal the bumper-to-bumper traffic and centuries-old architecture symbolic of the French capital. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 6, at around 4:00 p.m. local time, sights and sounds of a different variety drowned out indicators of the Parisian aesthetic. A crammed-in, boisterous contingent of garnet and black sent South Carolina women's basketball off onto the bus before an away game. A wholly typical scene in the most atypical circumstance imaginable. "That made me feel so good," MiLaysia Fulwiley's mom Phelliccia Mixon told GamecockScoop. "Knowing that she doesn't just have me and a couple people that know her, she has a whole village behind her. People that don't even know her past or her story, they just love her as a player and they came so far to support her. Walking into that gym and seeing all those Gamecock fans brought tears to my eyes."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgRkFNUyBuZXZlciBkaXNhcHBvaW50ISBUaGlzIGlzIGluIPCd kbfwnZKC8J2Sk/CdkorwnZKUIHnigJlhbGwhIOKdpO+4j+KdpO+4j+KdpO+4 jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9hZmxhY291 aXBsYXk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNhZmxh Y291aXBsYXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QdkQ0dnZFN01t Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUHZENHZ2RTdNbTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBT b3V0aCBDYXJvbGluYSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAR2FtZWNv Y2tXQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2FtZWNvY2tX QkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjE1NTU1ODcxNjEzMzAwMDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

"My Emotions were just all over the place"

Mixon had plenty of company to bask in the emotions. The first college basketball game ever played in Paris ended in a 100-71 victory for South Carolina women's basketball over Notre Dame. For all the shockwaves a 29-point win over a top-10 opponent echoed around the sports world, the final score was a routine piece of the puzzle for the traveling party. It was a one-in-a-lifetime experience in every sense of the phrase for the players, coaches and staff. For many, it was their first taste of international soil. And then there were the parents, a lucky few who crossed the Atlantic and soaked in the joy. "Full circle" is nearly cliche as a descriptor, but in some moments, it is impossible to ignore. Early morning practices, long travel weekends and the grind of a recruiting cycle flood back to mind while standing in front of the Eiffel Tower. Sentimentalism creeps in on everyone eventually. "My emotions were just all over the place," Ashlyn Watkins' mom Harriet told GamecockScoop. "Because I was just thinking, this is just a little girl, second grade, asking me to let her play basketball for fun. And then all of the sudden, she's in Paris playing basketball? It's just an amazing feeling."



"Not in our wildest dreams"

Every path to college basketball is unique, diverging sequences of ups and downs that make it all the more enjoyable when they eventually converge on one tight-knit team. Just within South Carolina's 11-player roster alone, you find the details of no two players ever taking the same route to Columbia. There is Sakima Walker, a JUCO transfer from Northwest Florida State College. Chloe Kitts, who took a gamble as an early enrollee in the middle of what should have been her senior year of high school last season, is now in the starting lineup. Te-Hina Paopao was an experienced transfer from 3,000 miles away after a successful stint at Oregon. Watkins and Fulwiley, the key underclassmen, arrived from high schools just quick car jaunts from Colonial Life Arena. Everyone found their route, which meant their parents shepherded them through whatever pitfalls developmental basketball offered. "AAU, that was the main thing," Sania Feagin's mom Sherri told GamecockScoop. "Every weekend. There wasn't any time to do anything else. And her brother played too, so two of them were playing AAU basketball at the same time." Never — not in one long AAU weekend from their Ellenwood, Ga. home or a hundred — did Sherri or her husband Charles conceive of ending up with passport stamps to watch their daughter play basketball. "Not in our wildest dreams," Charles told GamecockScoop. "But this has been a blessing for her to attend South Carolina and for us to be able to come here and see the South Carolina Gamecocks and have practices, and even tour France. It's our first time here as well. It's just been a pleasure to be here, and without her we wouldn't be here." There was a similar sentiment from the Watkins household, where her youth career was a grind from the first day she asked to play as a second-grader to her debut last season. A combination of pride in the moment and gratitude for the opportunity, a two-way street between the player and parent. "I thought AAU was something when she was traveling all over the face of AAU," Watkins said. "And then her college career took us to Paris, I'm like oh god. Had she not been playing basketball, I probably would have never gone there."



Fulwiley's path

Fulwiley's journey looks almost too simple from the outside. A phenomenally talented guard dazzles everyone from her middle school days, receives an offer from the local powerhouse and attends school there. Dawn Staley offered Fulwiley a scholarship when she was a seventh-grader. Mixon remembers taking her daughter to a game at Colonial Life Arena in 2016, where she was the only member of the family who did not turn around for a photo. Too locked in on the action, even then. Reality does not align with perception, though, especially not in this case. "I remember when she was young she said she wanted to play for a real team, and this is definitely a real team," Mixon said. "During her career in AAU I had to change a couple jobs, I had to make some sacrifices with my timing and my schedule just to basically be there for her and support her dream, and this is one of her dreams. I had to make sure as a mother I could help her get to where she wanted to be." And then the behind-the-back layup quite literally heard around the world. In game, it was the moment everything crescendoed on the court as the loudest possible opening statement for a college career.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtUSEUgRUlGRkVMIFRPV0VSIElTIFNIQUtJTkcmcXVvdDsh ISBPSCBNWSBHT09ETkVTUyDwn5ixIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9t cHhSckNyUzd5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbXB4UnJDclM3eTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBTb3V0aCBDYXJvbGluYSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxs IChAR2FtZWNvY2tXQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v R2FtZWNvY2tXQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjE2MDA0MDUzODAxNzgyMTA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Just like Fulwiley's layup was a combination of several carefully crafted moves, so was getting in a position to watch it. Dribble, drive, behind-the-back, layup, score. Sacrifices, AAU trips, changing jobs, flight to Paris, liftoff. Two sides of the same story, an entire captivated audience of basketball fans read for the first time Monday. "It was surreal," Mixon said. "It was like deja vu to me. I've seen it before because she's done it so much, it was like a feeling that I already had before, but now for everybody to know. When I saw MiLaysia, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't' believe you did that during the game.' "I closed my eyes and before I knew it, I saw the ball dropped in there."

Setting a trend