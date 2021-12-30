Parker White etches his name into the record books

South Carolina has a new all-time leading scorer in program history, and his name is Parker White.

The Gamecocks' senior kicker vaulted his name into the record books with a 30-yarder in Thursday's game against UNC, giving him the career points and passing Elliott Fry on the all-time list with 360.

He did it in the stadium where his career began, Bank of America, at the tail end of a fantastic final season in Columbia.

White currently sits at 70 points this season and has made 14 of his 15 field goal attempts and all 27 extra points.

He's perfect from beyond 40 yards (3-for-3) with a long of 54.

White slotted the kick in the first quarter of Thursday's game against North Carolina to give the Gamecocks an 18-0 lead.