South Carolina is getting one of its key special teams pieces back for one more season.

Parker White announced Wednesday night he'll be coming back for his final season at South Carolina, giving the Gamecocks their starting placekicker for another season.

White had some oft-discussed struggles as a freshman, but has missed just two extra points in three seasons.

In the last three years, he's 42-for-57 on field goals and he has 290 career points, currently third on the school's all-time points list. He's 40 behind Collin Mackie and 69 points behind Elliott Fry.

He's been the team's starting place kicker the last three seasons and been off and on the kickoff specialist at times as well.