The Gamecocks landed their first junior college commit in the class Wednesday with Florence-Darlington Tech’s Hunter Parks, one of the best JUCO arms in his class.

Over the last few recruiting classes the Gamecocks have gone on a run picking up some of the best junior college talent in the country and they’re off to a fast start again in the 2021 class.

“Talking to them throughout the whole thing I could tell that they cared a lot and I think that is very important,” Parks said about why he picked South Carolina.

Also see: Best bets to finish out the recruiting class

After signing five of the top 100 JUCO prospects in the 2019 class, the Gamecocks signed the second-ranked JUCO arm for 2020, Luke Little (although he opted to sign a professional contract), along with two other top 60 prospects in CJ Weins (7) and David Mendham (55).

Keeping with tradition in the 2021 class, it looks like the Gamecocks landed another potential top five JUCO prospect, if not the best JUCO prospect in the country, according to PerfectGame national scouting director Brian Sakowski.

“Won’t do the JUCO rankings for awhile yet, but Parks is one of the favorites for No. 1 on the list,” Sakowski tweeted. “Monster get for South Carolina, Parks has been into the upper-90’s in bullpens, huge upside.”

Also see: Jack Mahoney talks coming to South Carolina as two-way guy

Parks committed to South Carolina over a handful of other ACC and SEC schools and it’s a big win for the Gamecocks on the recruiting trail.

The right-hander is already in the upper-90s on his fastball and ended a Coronavirus-shortened season with a 0.43 ERA and 27 strikeouts in just 21 innings.

“I think they really like how quick and dominant I am,” Parks said, “but I’m sure they have a lot in mind to change to make me better.”

Parks prides himself on working quick against hitters and it’s worked for him so far in junior college.

“I would say that I am a tempo kind of guy I like the game to move fast,” he said. “Once I get rolling it’s hard to stop me.”

Also see: Latest scoop on the 2021 football recruiting class

Before Parks’ commitment the Gamecocks had 12 high school commitments in the class with eight top 500 prospects, including three in the top 100: Thad Ector (47), Michael Braswell (63) and Cooper Kinney (69).

Parks is the first junior college commitment for the 2021 group and is just ready to get to Columbia and show what he can do against some of the best competition in the country.

“(I’m) Just ready to get out there and show everyone what I got and win a lot of games.”