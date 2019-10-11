The South Carolina Gamecocks football program has battled Georgia for many prospects over the years, and will continue to do so in the future.

As SEC East rivals and programs with a similar geographic recruiting footprint, there is plenty of carryover on prospects. Add in Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp's friendship and similar training/lines of thinking, and there's plenty of intrigue to be had on the trail.

In this feature, we go back in recent history to look at some of the recruiting wars between these two programs, and ahead to some prospects that will be mutual targets as well.

